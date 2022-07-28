Is Ram Charan the new James Bond? Marvel's Luke Cage creator thinks RRR actor deserves it

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@PARAMESREDDY1 Ram Charan and Daniel Craig

Actor Ram Charan garnered massive appreciation for his role in the pan-India film RRR not just in India but globally. Several renowned producers, directors and actors have shared their desire to work with the South superstar. It is not surprising that Ram Charan's name is being suggested for the role of the next James Bond. Ever since the Hollywood actor Daniel Craig's stint as the iconic James Bond came to an end with last year's release No Time to Die, the search for a new 007 has been up and now Luke Cage creator Cheo Hodari Coker has come up with South star Ram Charan's name for the role.

Marvel creator took to Twitter and shared a few names as his choices for the new James Bond. He tweeted, "Bond? Idris Elba, Sope Dirisu, Matthew Goode, Damson Idris, and Ram Charan."

Take a look:

In no time, Coker's went viral as it was extensively shared by Idris Elba, Ram Charan, and other actors' fans. He then shared another message that read, "Damn! That escalated quickly. Everyone knows Idris from, well, everything, but to get inside my thinking, watch Sope in Gangs Of London, Matthew G in The Offer, Damson in Snowfall and Ram in RRR. They all deserve a shot at a Savile Row suit and a Walther PPK."

Coker's tweet left Ram Charan's fans super excited and it seems like they have already visualised the RRR star as James Bond. Check out their tweets below:

It should be noted that earlier, Doctor Strange screenwriter C Robert Cargill, the writer of DC's Batman Beyond and MARVEL Comics' Captain America and Kang writer Jackson Lanzing, have all showered praises on the film.

For the unversed, if Ram Charan will be roped in the role of James Bond then he will become the seventh actor to play Bond as part of the franchise after Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.

