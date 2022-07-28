Dhanush Birthday: Fans shower love on Vaathi actor, flood social media with his old pics-videos

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/DHANUSHFANS Dhanush

Dhanush is celebrating his 39th birthday on July 28. The actor, who is basking in the success of The Gray Man, in which he essayed the role of Avik San, enjoys a massive fan following. He made his debut in Tamil films and is now a global star, thanks to his stellar performances in films of various genres. Today, on the occasion of his birthday, Dhanush's ardent fans are celebrating the craft and charm of the actor by flooding social media with the actor's throwback pictures and videos.

Calling him phenomenal, a user said, "Dhanush is mass hero. Keep rocking." Another wished him saying,

@dhanushkraja #AnnA THE BEST #ACTOR & BEST #DIRECTOR & BEST #SINGER ALL ONLY ONE THE ONE THA MAN DHANU

Keep smile Anna.."

Dhanush's several fans took to Twitter to wish him on the special day:

Dhanush has been receiving praise for his role in the Russo Brothers' The Gray Man. The $200-million film also stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana De Armas. Dhanush plays a hired assassin named Avik Sa in the Hollywood film. He will be seen next in director Mithran Jawahar's Thiruchitrambalam. The comedy-drama will hit screens on August 18. While Dhanush plays the titular role of Thiruchitrambalam, director Bharathiraja plays the role of senior Thiruchitrambalam. ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Dhanush: List of superstar's latest & upcoming films in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi & English

Dhanush also has a period film in his kitty. He is set to feature in filmmaker Arun Matheswaran's Captain Miller. The movie made on a grand scale is a period film set against the backdrop of the 1930s-40s and will be released simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

