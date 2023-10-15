King of Kotha OTT release: When and where to watch the Dulquer Salmaan-starrer in Hindi

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Official poster of King of Kotha

Dulquer Salmaan's latest offering King of Kotha is all set to land on OTT in Hindi language. Directed by Abhilash Joshiy, the period gangster action drama couldn't manage to perform well at the box office and even garnered mixed reviews from film critics. The original Malayalam version of the film along with dubbed versions in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada was released on OTT on September 29. Now, the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on Saturday took to its social media accounts to announce the release date of the film's Hindi dubbed version.

King of Kotha will be streaming in the HIndi language from October 20.

Taking to Instagram, Disney+ Hotstar shared the trailer of the film and wrote, ''A goon for one is a King for another.''

About King of Kotha

Starring Dulquer in the lead role, the film also stars Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha, Chemban Vinod Jose, Shammi Thilakan, Saran, Shanthi Krishna, and Anikha Surendran.

The story of the film revolves around Kannan, also known as Kannan bhai, who rules the town with his gang and illegal activities.

The film also became the first ever Malayalam flick to have its trailer played at New York City's Times Square. Dulquer even penned down a heartfelt note on Instagram and expressed his excitement ahead of the film's release.

''Cannot contain my excitement. “King of Kotha” has become the first Malayalam film to have its trailer played at New York City’s Times Square. Having visited the busy and vibrant Time’s Square several times, never even dreamed of appearing on the screens there. Big moment for me personally and the biggest tribute we can give to Malayalam Cinema,'' he wrote.

The movie was produced by Dulquer under his own production banner.

