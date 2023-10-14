Bigg Boss 17 house unveiled, lavish interiors, brick flooring and chess-themed room looks spectacular | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss 17 will start from October 15, 2023

There is tremendous excitement among fans for the upcoming edition of Bigg Boss. Salman Khan's Bigg Boss Season 17 will hit our TV screens from 15th October. However, the makers have released the BB house photos and they are worth the wait.

The pictures of Bigg Boss 17 house is spectacular.This time the living room has been transformed into a European street. The printed carpets are looking beautiful. This season, the confession room also looks demonic. It looks like Game of Thrones and Harry Potter sets. A new room has also been introduced for the first time in Bigg Boss. According to the promo, this is where the contestants will get to see everything that is being said behind their backs.

Moreover, the entry gate itself proves that this house is completely royal. Seating arangments have been made around the pool for the contestants of Bigg Boss 17. Not only the BB house but even the theme for this season seems interesting. It's a couple versus singles themed edition.

Bigg Boss 17 Contestants

To double the excitement of Bigg Boss lovers, the makers have released a new promo of the show. With this, they have not only introduced the new house of Bigg Boss, but also the confirmed contestant list is out. About 17 celebs will enter Bigg Boss house to remain locked for 105 days.

Couples to enter Bigg Boss 17

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt

Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar

Single contestants to enter Bigg Boss 17

Munawar Farooqui

Anurag Doval aka UK Rider

Mannara Chopra

Jigna Vora

sunny arya aka tehelka prank

Manasvi Mamgai

Rishi Dhawan

The new season of the show will go on air tomorrow from 15th October on Colors TV. Yes! Just one day is left for the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 17.

