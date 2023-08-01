Guns and Gulaab new motion poster: Dulquer Salmaan as Arjun looks dapper holding gun

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dulquer Salmaan from Guns and Gulaabs

Makers of the upcoming series Guns and Gulaab unveiled a new motion poster featuring Dulquer Salmaan. The makers took to social media to share the motion poster and wrote in the caption, “Suave, slick, and sharp…what can you say to a guy with a gun, spouting philosophy! Introducing Arjun Varma @dqsalmaan! Guns & Gulaabs Trailer out TOMORROW!!”

The motion poster introduces Dulquer Salmaan as Arjun Varma. He could be seen in a dapper look holding a gun in his hand.

Guns and Gulaab is a quirky, genre-blend that stars Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Akshay Gourav, T.J Bhanu, and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles.

From the first kill to the first kiss, in Gulaabganj, anything can happen as gangs run riot, a cartel heir is reluctant to pull the trigger on his new life, a mechanic is looking for love and an officer is struggling to keep his secrets.

Inspired by the misfits of the world, Guns, and Gulaab is a story that depicts love and innocence, set in a world of crime. The series is set to uniquely blend the romance of the 90s with a crime thriller while effortlessly placing it in humour.

Recently, the makers unveiled the official teaser of the series. The teaser begins with Rajkummar Rao crying at beating someone. He is seen talking about one’s dark side in the background. Glimpses of Dulquer as a policeman are also visible in the clip. Adarsh Gourav has also marked his presence. Seemed like he is playing a thug in the project.

Helmed by Raj & DK, Guns and Gulaab will premiere on the streaming platform Netflix on August 18.

Latest Web Series News