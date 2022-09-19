GodFather on Netflix? Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan's film may stream on this OTT platform

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHIRANJEEVIKONIDELA Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan's GodFather on Netflix?

GodFather, starring superstars Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan, is grabbing many headlines these days. After a mega-buster teaser, the film is set to hit the theatres on October 5. Like every other film these days, it is expected that after completing a successful box office run, the film will move to the OTT platform Netflix for digital streaming. While no official statement has been released by the OTT platform or the makers of GodFather but it is speculated. Fans are already excited about the film as this is the first time that Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan have collaborated on a film.

Not just these two superstars but the film also stars Nayanthara. Sharing her first look from the film earlier, the makers tweeted, "Introducing Lady Superstar #Nayanthara as 'Sathyapriya Jaidev' from the world of #GodFather. First Single update soon. GRAND RELEASE ON OCT 5." In the poster, the actress looked gorgeous wearing a traditional cotton linen checkered saree. She appeared to be a bit intense as she prepares to write a letter on the typewriter.

Helmed by Mohan Raja, it is an official Telugu remake of the 2019 Malayalam film 'Lucifer', with superstar Mohanlal as the protagonist. The movie will see Chiranjeevi in an out-and-out action avatar. Although it is a remake, the producers have pledged to create a storyline that portrays Chiranjeevi in exactly the way his fans want him to be seen on the big screen. Produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films, the film will feature the music of the celebrated composer Thaman. Satya Dev will feature in a role with negative shades.

On the other hand, GodFather marks Salman Khan's Telugu debut. He plays Chiranjeevi's 'younger brother' as addressed by the latter in the teaser. There is also a song sequence featuring Salman and Chiranjeevi, which was shot recently on a set in Mumbai. Prabhudeva choreographed the special song sequence.

