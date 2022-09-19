Amitabh Bachchan shares second poster of 'Uunchai', says 'friendship was their only motivation'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@AMITABHBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture outside Moti Mahal in Daryaganj, Delhi

The megastar of Bollywood took to his Instagram handle this morning to share the second look of his upcoming film 'Uunchai'. The poster shows Bachchan along with co-stars Anupam Kher and Boman Irani chilling in the snow-capped Himalayas. After the first look was unveiled on Friendship day, it was very much clear that friendship would be the backbone of the storyline. "Friendship was their only motivation," read the tagline of the poster.

In the poster, Big B can be seen resting against an inscribed rock, taking a break from a challenging trek in the Himalayas. The mighty Mount Everest marks its presence in this poster as well. Anupam Kher also seems to be eating home-cooked food, hinting at the family film elements.

Uunchai’s first look showed Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani trekking in the Himalayas with Mount Everest standing tall in the background. These three veteran actors will be seen sharing the screen for the first time together. The movie also stars Neena Gupta and Sarika with Parineeti Chopra, Nafisa Ali Sodhi and Danny Denzongpa in guest appearances. Set to be released on 11th November 2022, the film is produced by Barjatya's family banner Rajshri, Mahaveer Jain Films and Boundless Media.

This film marks the director's return to the big screen after the 2015 romantic drama "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo", starring Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. 'Uunchai' is Rajshri’s 60th film production. The iconic production house celebrates its 75th anniversary this year. Rajshri has always made films with tremendous scale and visual grandeur. The breathtaking visuals of the Himalayas on the poster are intriguing and exciting and promise to give us a grand spectacle.

On the work front, Mr. Bachchan will be next seen in the movie "Goodbye', sharing the screen with Rashmika Mandanna. Apart from this, the legendary actor has 'Jhund' directed by Nagraj Manjule and 'Runway 34' helmed by Ajay Devgn in his kitty. Kher, on the other hand, has 'The Signature' and 'Kaagaz 2' in the pipeline. Notably, 'The Signature' will be his 525th film. While Boman Irani was last seen in the web series 'Masoom', he has 'Dunki' and Dr. Abdul Kalam in store.

