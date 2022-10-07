Four More Shots Please Season 3: When and Where to watch, Trailer, Poster, Cast, Subscription & more

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FOUR MORE SHOTS PLEASE Four More Shots Please Season 3

Four More Shots Please: The third season of the hit Amazon series will premiere on October 21, streamer Prime Video announced Friday. Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, the series is headlined by actors Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo. The new season will bring back to screens the lives of four unapologetically flawed women -- Damini (Gupta), Umang (Bani J), Anjana (Kulhari) and Sidhi (Gagroo) who live, love, blunder, and discover what continues to make them tick through their forever friendship in the city of Mumbai.

When and Where to watch Four More Shots Please?

The third season of Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo starrer will release on October 21 on Amazon Prime Video.

Four More Shots Please: Cast

Actors Jim Sarbh, Rohan Mehra, Shilpa Shukla and Sushant Singh join the cast for the third season, which also includes Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Neil Bhooplam, Rajeev Siddharth, Amrita Puri, Simone Singh and Samir Kochhar.

"Season one, you met Anjana, Damini, Umang and Siddhi, season two, you saw them stumble through life-lessons and blunders, season three, watch our girls own themselves; drama, failures, errors in judgment, losses and warts, all included. In that sense, season 3 is our most personal season. There is no way that you will not want to be a part of this friendship," the creator said in a statement. ALSO READ: GoodBye Review, Twitter Reaction: Netizens call it warm hug from Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna

Buoyed by the success of the first two instalments, producer Pritish Nandy said the show's team has worked harder to produce a power-packed season three.

"'Four More Shots Please!' travels to Italy and Punjab this season, apart from South Mumbai; the drama is bigger, the scale is larger, and the friendship is stronger. The show’s nomination at the international Emmys in 2021 is a testament to the fact that 'Four More Shots Please!' has hit a personal note with audiences in India and internationally. There is really no other show that celebrates female friendships like 'Four More Shots Please!' and I’m hopeful that our fandom will grow substantially with this new season," he added.

"Four More Shots Please!" is directed by Joyeeta Patpatia and written by Devika Bhagat with dialogues by Ishita Moitra.

Latest Web Series News