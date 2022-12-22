Filmfare OTT Awards 2022: Abhishek Bachchan bags Best Actor, Web Original Film for 'Dasvi' | Full list

Follow us on Image Source : FILMFARE Filmfare OTT Awards 2022's complete list

Filmfare OTT Awards 2022: Held in Mumbai, Abhishek Bachchan starrer ‘Dasvi’ won big as it bagged both Best Film & Best Actor (Male) awards, followed by Taapsee Pannu, who took home the Best Actor (Female) Award for ‘Looop Lapeta.’ The Danube Properties Filmdare OTT Awards 2022 was a grand affair attended by several prominent and ruling faces of the OTT space. Celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, Vidya Balan, Neha Dhupia, Raveena Tandon, Anil Kapoor, Neena Gupta, Gauahar Khan, Hardhvardhan Kapoor and more attended the event.

Leaving everyone behind was 'Rocket Boys', which went away with majority of awards in major and technical categories.

Abhishek Bachchan received the Best Actor, Web Original Film-Male award for his performance in the drama film 'Dasvi'. Helmed by Tushar Jalota, the social comedy also starred Nimrit Kaur and Yami Gautam and received a positive response from the audience. In the film, Abhishek portrayed the role of Ganga Ram Chaudhary, an 'aathvi pass'chief minister who is put behind bars for his involvement in a scam. Nimrat played Bimla Devi, Chaudhary's wife who takes over as chief minister while he is in jail.

Here's the list of winners:

Best Series – Rocket Boys

Best Series Critic – Tabbar

Best Director Series – Abhay Pannu (Rocket Boys)

Best Director Series Critic – Ajitpal Singh (Tabbar)

Best Actor (Male): Drama – Pawan Malhotra (Tabbar)

Best Actor in a Drama Series (Male) – Jim Saab (Rocket Boys)

Best Actress in a Series: Drama – Raveena Tandon (Aranyak)

Best Actor, Drama, Critics Award (Female) – Sakshi Tanwar (Mai)

Best Actor (Male): Comedy – Jameel Khan (Gulak Season 3)

Best Actor, Comedy, Critic (Male) – Jitendra Kumar (Panchayat Season 2)

Best Actor, Series (Female): Comedy – Geetanjali Kulkarni (Gulak Season 3)

Best Actor, Comedy, Critics’ Award – Female – Mithila Palkar (Little Things Season 4)

Best Supporting Actor Series (Male): Drama – Gagan Arora (Taba)

Best Supporting Actress in a Series (Female): Drama – Supriya Pathak Kapoor (Taba)

Best Supporting Actor Series (Male): Comedy – Raghubir Yadav (Panchayat Season 2)

Best Supporting Actress in a Series (Female): Comedy – Nina Gupta (Panchayat Season 2)

Best Comedy (Series/Special) – Gulak Season 3

Best Nonfiction Original, Series/Special – House Of Secrets Burari Deaths

Best Movies, Web Original – Dasvi

Best Actor Web Original Film (Male) – Abhishek Bachchan (Dasby)

Best Actor, Web Original Film (Female) – Taapsee Pannu (Looop Lapeta)

Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Male) – Anil Kapoor (Thar)

Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Female) – Mita Vashisht (Chhorii)Technical Awards:

Best Original Story, Series – Harman Wadala, Sandeep Jain, Mr. Roy (Tabbar)

Best Screenplay, Series – Abhay Pannu (Rocket Boys)

Best Original Dialogue, Series – Chandan Kumar (Panchayat Season 2)

Best Adapted Screenplay, Series – Yash Chhetija, Nikhil Gonsalves, Anushka Mehrotra (Mumbai Diaries 26/11)

Best Background Music, Series – Sneha Khanwalkar (Tabbar)

Best Original Soundtrack, Series – Shivam Sengupta And Anuj Danait (Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein)

Best Costume Design, Series – Biju Antony And Uma Biju (Rocket Boys)

Best Editing, Series – Parikshhit Jha (Tabbar)

Best Production Design, Series – Meghna Gandhi (Rocket Boys)

Best Cinematographer, Series – Harshvir Oberoi (Rocket Boys)

Best Vfx, Series – Variate Studio (Rocket Boys). ​

