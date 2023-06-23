Bigg Boss OTT 2: Palak Purswani talks about Ex-Avinash Sachdev; tells Akanksha Puri 'he was calm...'

Follow us on Image Source : JIO CINEMA/FILE IMAGE Palak Purswani and Ex-Avinash Sachdev

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Drama, emotions, and unexpected twists have hooked the audience to Salman Khan's hosted show. In the latest episode of the show, the audience witnessed Bigg Boss calling out contestants for being fake and three contestants were sent to jail with their BB money reduced to zero. Apart from this, ex-couple Palak Purswani and Avinash Sachdev have been making headlines ever since the start of the show. The two, who were introduced together during the premiere night, are now on talking terms. Avinash is also seen supporting Palak on a few instances in the house.

Palak shares her love story

Palak was seen discussing her love story with Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui and Akanksha Puri. It started with Aaliya praising Avinash's voice calling it very manly. To this, Palak narrated how she met him and how things were, she said, "We met through a common friend five years ago. She is also an actress. I'd just come out of a relationship, I'd broken up with someone four months ago. It was my habit to jump from one relationship to another, because I was very dependent. I am a people's person and I wanted to get into a relationship. Our mutual friend introduced us to each other and he asked if I am Sindhi and single. He then came up to me and asked what do you like eating and I replied Butter Chicken and he also loves it. There were too many similarities."

"I then messaged all my friends that I'm moving to another destination for the after party. He took my number from our common friend and messaged me," she added. Further, Palak stated how serious she was about the relationship, "I had met a man after a long time who could take care of me. He was calm to my storm. He was everything that I wanted to settle for."

Why Palak-Avinash broke up?

When Aaliya asked why the two broke up, Palak claimed, "There were a few things which were non-negotiable for me. I felt I was done. We gave chances to each other. I was the one who broke up and I haven't got closure, shayad idhar mil jaaye. We were together for four and a half years."

For the unversed, Avinash-Palak ended their relationship in 2021. In fact, the two even had a roka ceremony in January 2021 in Mumbai, where they had also announced the opening of their venture.

