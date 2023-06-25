Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss OTT 2: Did Jad Hadid touch Akanksha Puri inappropriately? WATCH

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has finally become exciting as tension and drama inside the house began in the first week. While the audience saw Manisha Rani flirting with Jad Hadid, it seems the model is smitten by Akanksha Puri. Jad's urge to get closer to Akanksha might give Bigg Boss OTT 2 its first couple just like its TV version.

However, the Dubai-based model might have dug a hole for himself, as he was spotted making his crush Akanksha uncomfortable. A video from Bigg Boss OTT live feed is doing rounds on the internet wherein Jad can be seen holding Akanksha's hand and pulling her close to himself. To avoid this, Akanksha turns around and gets out of his grip saying, "Don't do that."

Upon being asked 'why' by Jad, Akanksha said, "I don't know. I don't like touches so much."

Watch the viral video here:

Soon after the video circulated on social media, Bigg Boss fans slammed the model for making Akanksha uncomfortable by touching her inappropriately. One user wrote, "Yes how can you touch someone like that without their permission? Jad toh Akanksha k peeche kuch zyada hi pagal h in fact he's flirting with everyone." Another user claimed, "He even said "I like your underwear btw" in the live stream to her. I don't know if anyone noticed this. That's crossing the line."

Yet another user wrote, "Because she's hot, maintained, & carries herself nice doesn't mean she can be available. I like how she put him into his place decently."

Bigg Boss OTT 2 saw its first Weekend Ka Vaar on Saturday. Host Salman Khan slammed several contestants including Akanksha Puri. The superstar accused the creating a false narrative as she went to Avinash Sachdeva and opened up about how Jad is making her uncomfortable than telling Jad in the first place.

