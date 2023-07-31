Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid in tears seeing 4-year-old daughter during family week | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JAD HADID Jad Hadid with his daughter

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is inching toward its grand finale. The recent Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan turned out to be heavy for the 'Social Media Gang' as the host schooled YouTuber Elvish Yadav for using expletives for Bebika Dhurve. Salman also slammed Manisha Rani and Abhishek Malhan for being part of the conversation and not stopping Yadav for the same. Now, continuing the legacy the makers conducted Family Week wherein friends and families of the contestants will enter the house.

In the episode, Jad Hadid will be seen in tears after seeing his four-year-old daughter Cattleya. For those who don't know, the Lebanese model separated from his wife and co-parented his daughter. While families of other contestants will enter the house, Cattleya couldn't visit her father in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house and shared a message for her father through a video.

During Family Week, Avinash Sachdev's mother will be the first one to enter the house and the TV star will be seen breaking down and hugging her. For the episode, the house will be converted to a BB hotel wherein contestants will be seen impressing Avinash's mom to win a star. A contestant with the maximum number of stars will get a special privilege from Bigg Boss.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 recently saw Aashika Bhatia's eviction from the house. The content creator entered the house with Elvish Yadav as a wild card contestant and was nominated with Manisha Rani last week. According to early updates, this week will see multiple nominations and the contestants who will be nominated for elimination are Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar, Avinash Sachdev, and Jad Hadid.

The reality show has been extended by two weeks and will end in September.

