Who is IShowSpeed? All about the YouTuber who took internet by storm with his swollen eye

If you are an avid social media user, you might have come across the name IShowSpeed. The internet sensation recently took the internet by storm after he shared his videos with a swollen eye. The American YouTuber uploaded a clip to his channel with a 'Broken Heart emoji' and left his fans worried.

In the viral videos, he can be seen speaking to his fans with his right eye swollen and saying he doesn't know what happened to him and feels 'pretty bad'. On July 28, IShowSpeed shared a video on his YouTube and titled 'I Might Die Bye.' He further shared about his condition called 'cluster headache.' He said it hurts and keeps pounding his head. As per the videos being circulated online, he has been discharged from the hospital and recovering.

Watch the viral videos here:

Who is IShowSpeed?

Born as Dareen Watkings Jr, IShowSpeed is an American YouTuber, singer, rapper, and streamer. He rose to prominence with his live streams on YouTube. He mostly plays games including FIFA, Fortnite, and Roblox during the live stream. Darred, in 2017, started his YouTube channel IShowSpeed and became an overnight sensation. Several clips from his live streams are viral now and then. He was also tagged as Breakout Streamer of the Year at the 12th Streamy Awards in 2022.

In November-December 2022, Darren was spotted in multiple football stadiums to watch his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo. After watching his idol play, Darren finally met Cristiano Ronaldo on June 18 this year in Lisbon, Portugal. In May 2023, the YouTuber announced his collaboration with Kai Cenat for an exclusive streaming deal with the Rumble, the video-sharing platform.

Apart from his live streams and love for Cristiano Ronaldo, Darren also hit headlines for his controversies. In December 2022, he was slammed for being racist and misbehaving with a Chinese spectator of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

