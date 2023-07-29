Madonna dances post-hospitalization; thanks fans on Instagram

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Madonna dances post hospitalization

Madonna had a lot to celebrate this week as the pop icon continued recuperating from her recent hospitalization for a bacterial infection. In an Instagram video posted, the singer promoted the 40th-anniversary celebration of her 1983 debut album and the songs that helped boost her to global stardom, “Lucky Star”.

Along with the video, she wrote in the caption, “To be able to move my body and dance just a little bit makes me feel like the Luckiest Star in the world!” “Thank you to all of my fans and friends!” She continued the support she’s received amid the health scare. You must be my lucky stars too! And Happy 40th Birthday to my very. First Album.”

In another video posted to social media, she wrote, “Happy 40th Birthday to my very. First Album Thank you to all my fans and friends! You must be my Lucky Stars!” That one was accompanied by the legendary clip of her talking to Dick Clark during her North American TV debut on American Bandstand in Jan. 1984 in which he asked,“What do you hope will happen for the rest of your professional life? What are your dreams, what’s left?” Wearing her signature off-the-shoulder black tank top and armloads of bracelets, Madonna bit her lip and said coquettishly, “Hmmm… to rule the world.”

Last week, Madonna gave fans a first look at her recovery. In the series of selfies, she posed for the camera.

Madonna’s manager, Guy Oseary, revealed earlier this month that his client had “a several day stay in the ICU” after developing “a serious bacterial infection.”

