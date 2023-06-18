Bigg Boss OTT 2: Is Puneet Superstar evicted from the house? Here’s what we know!

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JIOCINEMA Bigg Boss OTT 2: Is Puneet Superstar evicted?

Prakash Kumar, popularly known as Puneet Superstar, faced an unprecedented eviction from the Bigg Boss house just hours after the grand premiere. His unapologetic behaviour marked the first-ever eviction of its kind in the history of the show. The incident unfolded on live-feed cameras as Puneet was caught wasting toiletries in the bathroom.

Despite the call for everyone to gather in the living area, Puneet remained defiant. He made audacious claims, declaring his indifference towards Bigg Boss and asserting that he was the one driving the show's ratings. Bigg Boss reprimanded Puneet for damaging the property and warned him that his behaviour could lead to his elimination from the house.

Puneet refused to apologise for his acts even after being warned. He even went so far as to say that Bigg Boss' decision to eliminate him wouldn't bother him at all. Puneet was captured live saying, "Tumhe rakhna hai rakho, nahi rakhna hai mat rakho. TRP tum logo ko mil rahi hai, mujhe nahi mil rahi hain," which loosely translates to, "Keep me if you want; don't keep me if you don't want to. You're getting TRP, I'm not."

Puneet's continuous ranting annoyed his fellow housemates. They tried to make him understand and apologise for his actions, but Puneet remained resentful towards Bigg Boss. His dissatisfaction stemmed from his ranking dropping from 2nd position to 11th position, as assigned by the panellists, resulting in a reduction in his BB currency. As a result, he couldn't afford to buy himself a bed in the house.

Meanwhile, the second season of Bigg Boss OTT features a diverse set of contestants, including Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Akanksha Puri, Falaq Naaz, Puneet Superstar, Aaliya Siddiqui, Bebika Dhurve, Avinash Sachdev, Palak Purswani, Pooja Bhatt, and Jad Hadid.

Also read: Avinash Sachdev on facing ex-girlfriend Palak Purswani in Bigg Boss OTT 2: 'Mujhe koi farak...' | EXCLUSIVE

Also read: Disha Vakani aka Daya quit TMKOC due to money? Taarak Mehta's ex-director Malav Rajda hints | EXCLUSIVE

Latest Web Series News