Bigg Boss OTT 2: Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, among others to join Salman Khan on grand finale

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday will grace the Bigg Boss OTT 2 grande finale

Bigg Boss OTT is about to conclude its season 2 with a grand finale, which is to be held on Monday, August 14. This is the first time that the grand finale of the popular reality show is not being held on a weekend. The eventful night will not only reveal the winner of the second season but will also be a star-studded one. Several celebrities including Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, and Tony Kakkar, among others will be seen sharing the stage with the host Salman Khan.

The show is aired free on JioCinema and the streamer on Saturday took to its social media handles to share the news that the lead cast of Dream Girl 2 will be available to grace the grand finale.

In the post, JioCinema wrote, ''Aaj ki taaza khabar! #DreamGirl2 ki team aa rahi hai banane #BBOTT2 ka Grand Finale aur bhi zyada happening!''

Some reports suggest that Ayushmann and Ananya will also unveil a new song from their upcoming film at the grand finale.

Not only the Dream Girl 2's star cast but the grand finale night will also feature power-packed performances from Tony Kakkar and Asees Kaur to add the musical celebration to the BB House.

About Bigg Boss OTT 2

The second season of Bigg oss OTT commenced on June 17 with 11 contestants entering the BB House on the first day. The set of BB OTT 2 is located in Mumbai's Film City. The grand finale episode will be telecast on August 14 from 9 pm on JioCinema.

Host Salman Khan will announce the winner of the season from the five finalists, Pooja Bhatt, Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Bebika Dhurve, and Manisha Rani.

