Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill-starrer Thank You For Coming heads to TIFF 2023 for world premiere

Bhumi Pednekar's upcoming flick Thank You For Coming has been selected for its world premiere at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The film also features Anil Kapoor, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Karan Kundrra, Shibani Bedi, and Dolly Singh in key roles. The film is a coming-of-age comedy directed by Karan Boolani and written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh. It is slated to premiere at the festival on September 15 at the Roy Thomson Hall.

On being the film selected for the esteemed festival, Bhumi Pednekar expressed her feelings. She said, ''This is my first time at TIFF. I am ecstatic that I am going there with a film that is so close to my heart. What makes it more special is that we've been selected for a Gala Premier at the prestigious Roy Thompson Hall. As an official selection and with the viewing we will have, I am extremely excited for the experience to come. I've never experienced watching a film of mine with such a large and diverse audience. To be walking that red carpet with my co-actors, director Karan Boolani and our producers Anil Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor is going to be memorable.''

Talking about the film, the 34-year-old actress said that the film celebrates the unbounded spirit of young girls who are looking for love and how they yearn for the freedom to choose what they want from life. ''It is a very progressive film with its heart in the right place. This is our chance to show the world how cinema in India is celebrating and portraying women of today,'' she added.

Thank You For Coming follows the story of Kanika Kapoor, a single girl in her thirties, and her pursuit of true love and pleasure.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd, the comedy-drama flick is set to release in theatres worldwide on October 6.

