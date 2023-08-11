Salman Khan gives shoutout to Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel-starrer Gadar 2

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan praises Gadar 2's grand opening

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's latest offering is creating havoc with a bumper opening at the box office. Despite releasing alongside Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi-starrer OMG 2, the film has opened to great numbers. Fans waited nearly 22 years for its sequel and the advance ticket sales for Gadar 2 is reflecting the craze among them. Gadar 2 is not only receiving love and applause from moviegoers but 'Dabangg' Salman Khan also could not stop himself from praising the film. He took to his social media accounts to shower his love and give a shoutout to Sunny Paaji.

Check out the post:

In the post, he wrote, ''Dhai kilo ka haath equals chalis cr ki opening. Sunny paaji is killing it. Congrats to the entire team of Gadar 2.'' Looking at the post, it is clearly evident that Gadar 2 has garnered a massive opening of Rs 40 crore, which is a huge number for a film releasing on a non-holiday.

With Independence Day around the corner, the film is expected to do exceptionally well and cross the Rs 150 crore mark easily by August 15.

About the film

The Anil Sharma directorial also features Utkarsh Sharma as Charanjeet Singh, who is reprising the role of Tara Singh (Sunny) and Sakina (Ameesha)'s son from the first chapter. It also stars Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Chopra, Manish Wadhwa, and Luv Sinha in key roles.

The sequel continues with the story of Tara Singh and Sakina post-Independence. During the 'Crush India' campaign in 1971, their son gets imprisoned in Pakistan, leaving no choice for Tara Singh to travel to the neighbouring country and rescue his son.

