Daisy Shah, Sharib Hashmi to lead OTT series titled The Ghost of Gandhi

Actors Daisy Shah and Sharib Hashmi will be seen together in the upcoming web series titled The Ghost of Gandhi. The plot of the series revolves around a female journalist (Daisy) and a social activist (played by Sharib). The upcoming web series will offer another perspective on Mahatma Gandhi, indulging in historical debate and packing a good strong dose of entertainment, which will be coupled with strong social messages. Apart from Daisy and Sharib, the web series will also feature Deepak Kalra, Brijendra Kala, and Atul Shrivastava. The teaser of The Ghost of Gandhi will be unveiled on August 14.

The Ghost of Gandhi is written and directed by Manish Kishore, who is known for helming popular projects such as Kashi In Search of Ganga, and Raan. He has also directed a few episodes of the popular action thriller TV show CID.

Apart from this, he is also directing Swara Bhaskar's next Mrs Falani.

The upcoming web series is produced by Sofia Agarwal, Three Arrows Production, and Seeta Films.

Sharib Hashmi, Daisy Shah's other projects

Sharib is on a blockbuster run in 2023 after his projects like Mission Majnu, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, and Tarla garnered good reviews from film critics and the audience. He also starred in Anupam Kher's Shiv Shastri Balboa. Talking about his future projects, he has SharmaJi Ki Beti alongside Saiyami Kher, Divya Dutta, and Sakshi Tanwar. He also has Faisal Hashmi's directorial Cancer, which is currently in the pre-production phase.

On the other hand, Daisy Shah was last seen in a Hindi film alongside Salman Khan's Race 3. Later, she acted in a Gujarati film Gujarat 11, and a Marathi flick Daagadi Chawl 2. She is currently a participant in Rohit Shetty's Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

