'Barbie' Margot Robbie receives $250,000 offer for exclusive pics of her feet, know full story

Margot Robbie, an Australian actress, is currently on cloud nine with the success of the latest release Barbie, also starring Ryan Gosling. The film has already grossed over a billion US dollars worldwide, becoming the second film of 2023 to achieve this milestone, only behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The 33-year-old actress has a huge fan base across the globe not only for her cute smile, attractive face, acting skills, and fashion statements but also for her feet. Yes, you read it right.

Margot recently was offered $250,000 by FeetFinder for exclusive pictures of her feet. The news was leaked by the music site Daily Loud on their X (formerly Twitter) account on Thursday as FeetFinder had kept the deal exclusive to subscriptions.

DailyLoud posted: "@FeetFinder offer Margot Robbie a $250,000 deal to sell her FeetPics."

Margot is also aware of the fact that her feet are liked by many people. She has made it public several times in the past and has indeed been very chill about some of the weirdest compliments being passed onto her.

Did you know, Margot has not only displayed her feet in the recent Barbie but has been frequently showcasing it, be it at an event or in her films such as Suicide Squad, The Wolf of Wall Street, and The Suicide Squad?

Margot Robbie on work front

Her latest release Barbie was directed by Greta Gerwig and was co-produced by Margot Robbie. The film was released worldwide on July 21 alongside Cillian Murphy's Oppenheimer. However, Margot's film outshined Cillian Murphy-starter at the box office and has already crossed the coveted $1 billion mark.

After this, Margot will be seen in a period love drama titled Queen of the Air, playing trapeze artist Lillian Leitzel. The film is currently in the pre-production phase and is expected to go on floors soon.

