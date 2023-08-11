Adipurush OTT release: When and where to watch Prabhas', Kriti Sanon-starrer

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM A still from Adipurush

Adipurush has finally arrived on OTT but without much fanfare. Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan's film was released in cinemas on June 16 after being postponed for several months. However, the film captivated mostly negative reviews for its dialogues, poor visual effects, and screenplay, which led to its debacle at the box office. Now, within two months of its theatrical release, it is available on OTT without any commotion.

Where to Watch Adipurush?

The Om Raut directorial is available on two different OTT platforms. For the South audience, Adipurush is streaming on Amazon Prime Video in four different languages including Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam. If you are looking to watch the film in Hindi, then you will have to tune in to Netflix. The film premiered on both platforms on Friday, August 11. Both streamers made the announcement on Friday that the film is available to stream on their platforms in respective languages. And, no prior intimation was made from either of the streamers.

Also Read: Khichdi 2 teaser - Parekh family returns with new twist 'Paanthukistan'; film to release on THIS date

Prime Video India on its social media handles wrote, ''timeless saga of the victory of good over evil! #AdipurushOnPrime, watch now. Available in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam.''

On the other hand, Netflix India wrote, ''Witness a tale that transcends time. Dekhiye #Adipurush in Hindi sirf Netflix par.''

Also Read: OMG 2 - Akshay Kumar unveils new clip of his character ahead of release

About the film

The film reportedly made on a huge budget of Rs 600 crore tanked at the box office despite witnessing one of the biggest opening weekends at the box office. With negative word-of-mouth about its dialogue and presentation of deities on the big screen, the film failed to impress the audience. Even the dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir had to apologise for his experiment with the dialogue but it was too late. The film also features Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, Vatsal Sheth, and Sonal Chauhan in important roles.

Latest Web Series News