Khichdi 2 teaser: Parekh family returns with new twist 'Paanthukistan'; film to release on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TEASER A still from Khichdi 2

The iconic Parekh family is all set to tickle your funny bones again with Khichdi 2. The makers of the film unveiled a teaser on Friday featuring original characters like Hansa, Praful, Himanshu, and Jayshree among others along with a new star. The teaser also features filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan dealing with the craziness of the Parekh family. The sequel promises to take the audience on an adventurous roller-coaster ride, delving into new dimensions of the Parekh family's dynamics.

Watch the teaser:

Also Read: Kal Penn likely to replace Trevor Noah as 'The Daily Show' host

The film set against the backdrop of Diwali, touches upon the themes of unity, humanity, forgiveness, and the power of family bonds.

About the Parekh family

The show, Khichdi, was originally released as a comedy TV show in 2002. It became an instant hit and the characters of the Parekh family became household names. The show revolves around a Gujarati family called Parekhs, who resides in an old ancestral mansion. The craziness of each member of the family is what captivated the audience's interest in the show.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar unveils new clip of his character ahead of OMG 2 release

About Khichdi 2

The film stars Supriya Pathak Kapoor, Rajeev Mehta, Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak, Kirti Kulhari, and actor-producer Jamnadas Majethia (JD). Produced by Hatsoff Productions, 'Khichdi 2-Mission Paanthukistan', will be released in cinemas on Diwali. The show is the only Indian sitcom that has evolved into a movie as well. Khichdi: The movie was released in the year 2010 with some changes in the star cast. Kirti Kulhari (Himanshu's love interest) and Nimisha Vakharia (Jayshree) joined the star cast in the first movie. However, in the sequel Vandana Pathak will be seen reprising her role as Jayshree. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres this Diwali.

Latest Entertainment News