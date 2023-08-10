OMG 2: Akshay Kumar unveils new clip of his character ahead of release

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO A still from OMG 2

OMG 2, starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam, is all set to be released on Friday. Ahead of its release, Akshay unveiled a short clip featuring himself from the film. In the clip, he can be seen threatening a police official at the police station regarding his stuff which has been missing. OMG 2 is one of the much-awaited films of the year and is the sequel to the 2012 release of the same name.

Watch the clip:

In the clip, he can be heard saying ''Aag laga dunga pure sheher ko agar mera samaan nahi mila. Tum sab mera gussa nahi jante, pichli bar jab garam hua tha tab 13 din lage the thanda hone mein (Will burn the whole town, if I don't get my stuff back. You people don't know my anger. Last time when I got angry it took me 13 days to calm down).''

In the film, Akshay is playing the role of the messenger of Lord Shiva. It is reported that he was originally playing the role of Lord Shiva which after the intervention of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) was changed to Lord Shiva's messenger.

About the film

The film revolves around Kanti Sharan Mudgal (Pankaj Tripathi), who is an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva. His son is thrown out of school citing immoral conduct and later he realises that his son has been a victim of misinformation and misguidance. Kanti decided to leave the town after he is unable to handle the situation until the messenger of Lord Shiva arrives in his life. The film also features Arun Govil, Pavan Malhotra, and Govind Namdev in supporting roles.

OMG 2 will clash with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer Gadar 2, which is the sequel to the 2001 release of the same name.

