Gadar 2 vs OMG 2: Advance bookings, CBFC certification, story and more

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Gadar 2 vs OMG 2

Bollywood blockbuster weekend is around the corner. Two big releases, Gadar 2 and OMG 2, are all set to release this Friday, August 11, in cinemas. The craze for both films is quite evident among moviegoers. However, between the two films, Gadar 2 is turning out to be a sure-shot winner in the first weekend, as per the advance booking figures. For the first day itself, Gadar 2 has sold nearly 4 lakh tickets in advance while OMG 2 is struggling to compete with Sunny Deol-starrer and has not crossed the 1 lakh mark yet.

Not only this, Gadar 2 sold 1.10 lakh tickets on Wednesday alone, taking the total advance booking count to over 3,91,000. Gadar 2 has become the second film of the year after Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan, which has witnessed such a craze from movie lovers.

Number of screens

Gadar 2 is reportedly releasing on over 3,500 screens, making it Sunny Deol's first film ever to have such a wide release. Looking at the buzz for Gadar 2, makers of the film are trying hard to get more screens but since another big release, OMG 2 is premiering on the same day, it will be tough for them to reach its optimum potential.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2 is lagging behind Gadar 2 in terms of screen count. The film has managed to much fewer screens and will be released across 2,000 screens in India and a little over 300 screens in overseas markets.

Certification by CBFC

While Gadar 2 has been granted a 'U/A' certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), OMG 2 has been given an 'A' certificate by Censor Board. CBFC has also asked OMG 2 makers to make nearly 27 modifications to the film. However, OMG 2 has been granted 12+ certificate in the UAE with no alternations.

About the films

On one hand, Gadar 2 revolves around the story of Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakina (Ameesha Patel) post Independence. As per the trailer, their son has been detained and tortured by the Pakistani army, forcing Tara to take the matter into his own hands.

On the other hand, OMG 2 deals with the story of a man, who is an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva, who has to leave his town after his son has been accused of immoral conduct at school. However, he grows courage after a messenger of Lord Shiva comes into his life, convincing him to fight for his son.

Latest Bollywood News