Bhakshak to Aarya S3 Antim Var, OTT movies-series releasing this week

Sushmita Sen started her innings in the OTT space with the web series titled, Aarya. In this remake of the Dutch series Pinoza, Sushmita plays the role of a drug mafia family's daughter from Rajasthan who has to join this business to protect her children. The third and the last part of the series will be released this week. Along with that, there is a long queue of new content on OTT platforms in this week of February.

OTT releases this week

The Hollywood horror film 'The Exorcist Believer' is being released on Jio Cinema on February 6th. At the same time, 'The Nun 2' will be streamed on the platform from February 7 onwards. 'Abbott Elementary Season 3' is coming to Disney Plus Hotstar on February 8. And, 'Hello Season 2' is being released on Jio Cinema this week.

OTT content releasing on February 9

On the second Friday of February, several movies and series are releasing on OTT platforms. Sushmita Sen's debut OTT series Aarya's third and last season has been released in two parts. The first part of 4 episodes was released in November, while the next four episodes are arriving on February 9. If you are fond of South Masala films, then many films released in January are releasing on OTT this week. A look at OTT content releasing on February 9.

Arya Season 3 Part 2 (Series) on Disney Plus Hotstar

Captain Miller (Tamil Movie) on Prime Video

Guntur Karam (Telugu Movie) on Netflix

Jai Mahendran (Malayalam Series) on Sony-Liv

Khichdi 2 (Movie) on Zee5

La Luna (film) Netflix Comedy

Bhumi Pednekar's Bhakshak is releasing this week

Bhumi Pednekar's film Bhakshak is being released directly on the OTT platform Netflix on February 9. This is a film inspired by a true incident. Directed by Pulkit, the film is produced by Shah Rukh Khan's company Red Chillies Entertainment. Sanjay Mishra, Sai Tamhankar, and Aditya Srivastava will be seen in the lead roles.​

