Yodha Box Office Report: Sidharth Malhotra's film continues to DROP, earns THIS much in first week

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Yodha was released in cinemas alongside Adah Sharma-starrer Bastar: The Naxal Story.

Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna-starrer Yodha is still struggling at the box office and even after 7 days of theatrical release, Yodha could only manage to earn Rs 25.20 crore. As per Sacnilk.com, the collections of Yodha again dropped on Thursday and the Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha-starrer minted just Rs 1.85 crore at the box office.

On the occupancy front, the film had an overall occupancy of just 9.51 per cent on Day 7, with a major contribution coming from the night shows.

Day-wise collections of Yodha

Day 1 (Friday) - Rs 4.1 crore

Day 2 (Saturday) - Rs 5.75 crore

Day 3 (Sunday) - Rs 7 crore

Day 4 (Monday) - Rs 2.15 crore

Day 5 (Tuesday) - Rs 2.30 crore

Day 6 (Wednesday) - Rs 2.1 crore

Day 7 (Thursday) - Rs 1.85 crore

Total - Rs 25.20 crore

About the film

The film boasts an ensemble cast led by Siddharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashi Khanna. It delivers high-octane action and is based on a rescue operations led by Yodha Task Force Commanding Officer Arun Katyal. Apart from these, the movie also features Ronit Roy, Tanuj Virwani, Sunny Hinduja, Kritika Bharadwaj, SM Zaheer, and several others in supporting roles.

The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, with Sagar Ambre credited as the writer alongside directors Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre. The film marks Siddharth Malhotra's return to the silver screen after a hiatus of one and a half years since the release of Thank God in 2022, showcasing his collaboration once again with producer Karan Johar.

Also Read: Yodha: Sidharth Malhotra finally UNVEILS melodic version of 'Qismat Badal Di' song | WATCH

Also Read: SS Rajamouli survives earthquake in Japan, filmmaker's son Karthikeya says, 'was on the 28th floor..'