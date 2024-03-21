SS Rajamouli survives earthquake in Japan, filmmaker's son Karthikeya says, 'was on the 28th floor..'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM SS Rajamouli was recently in Japan for an event.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli and his son Karthikeya, who were in Japan for a special screening of NTR Jr and Ram Charan-starrer 2022 magnum opus RRR, felt an earthquake in the country on the 28th floor.

The father-son duo were joined by producer Shobu Yarlagadda for the event.

Karthikeya shared a picture on his X, featuring his smartwatch, which showed an “emergency alert” and had “Earthquake early warning... Strongly shaking is expected soon…Stay calm and seek shelter nearby…Japan meteorological agency” as the message.

Captioning the image, he wrote, “Felt a freaking earthquake in Japan just now!!! Was on the 28th floor and slowly the ground started to move and took us a while to realise it was an earthquake."

"I was just about to panic but all the Japanese around did not budge as if it just started to rain!! Experience an earthquake box ticked,'' he added.

Following Karthikeya's post on X (formerly Twitter), their fans started pouring in messages on it expressing their concerns. One user wrote, ''Come home brother #RRR is over !! Be safe !!'' ''Glad to hear that you are safe and hope you had an exciting experience,'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''I'm relieved to know you're safe. Stay safe with your family.''

About the film RRR

RRR created history as the film's track 'Naatu Naatu' by M M Keeravani was awarded the Best Original Song Award at the 95th Academy Awards.

The film revolves around a revolutionary and an officer in the British force, who once shared a deep bond have a fight of freedom against the despotic rulers.

Talking about Rajamouli, he will soon begin filming an adventure drama with Mahesh Babu.​

