'We are nothing without you': Kangana Ranaut wishes Sadhguru a speedy recovery after surgery

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kangana Ranaut often shared pictures with Sadhguru on her Instagram.

Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev underwent brain surgery at a private hospital after suffering bleeding in the skull. Soon after the news went viral, it sparked concerns among his followers around the world. One such follower of Sadhguru is Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut, who sent wishes for his speedy recovery. She took to her social media accounts and shared, ''Today when I saw Sadhguru ji lay on ICU bed I was suddenly hit by the mortal nature of his existence, before this it never occurred to me that he is bones, blood, flesh just like us.''

''I felt God has collapsed, I felt earth has shifted, sky has abandoned me, I feel my head spinning, I can’t make sense of this reality and choose not to believe this but then suddenly I break down, today millions of people (devotees) share my grief, I want to share my pain with you all, I am not able to contain it. He better be fine or sun won’t rise, earth won’t move. This moment hangs lifeless and still…” she added.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kangana Ranaut's latest Instagram Stories.

Kangana often shared pictures of her meetings with Sadhguru on her social media accounts.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Sadhguru and wished him a speedy recovery.

Sadhguru also posted a video on his Instagram page from his hospital bed. "The Apollo hospital neurosurgeons cut through my skull to try and find something but found nothing — totally empty. So they gave up and patched it up. Here I am in Delhi with a patched-up skull but a damaged brain," he said in a lighter vein.

For the unversed, the 66-year-old spiritual guru is the founder of the Isha Foundation and has launched campaigns like 'Save Soil' and 'Rally for Rivers' for environment conservation.

Also Read: Karan Patel clarifies his 'dirty' statement on Bigg Boss, says 'to finally put an end..'