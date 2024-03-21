Yodha: Sidharth Malhotra finally UNVEILS melodic version of 'Qismat Badal Di' song | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM SONG Yodha also stars Raashii Khanna and DIsha Patani in key roles.

Sidharth Malhotra on Thursday surprised his fans after he shared a glimpse of a new track from his latest offering Yodha titled ‘Qismat Badal Di’, which is originally from the 2018 Punjabi film ‘Qismat’ starring Ammy Virk and Sargun Mehta.

Taking to Instagram, he dropped the track, which showcases a painful yet melodic journey of the actor in the film, which released on March 15.

The actor captioned it: “QismatBadalDi vekhi mein… Song out now!”

The track is sung by Ammy Virk and B Praak.

Check out the song:

The original number featured in the 2018 romantic drama ‘Qismat’ and the song was sung by Ammy Virk and featured Sargun Mehta in its music video.

Yodha is the first part of an action franchise headlined by Sidharth.

It is jointly produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.

Deets about Yodha

The film boasts an ensemble cast led by Siddharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashi Khanna. It delivers high-octane action and is based on a rescue operations led by Yodha Task Force Commanding Officer Arun Katyal. Apart from these, the movie also features Ronit Roy, Tanuj Virwani, Sunny Hinduja, Kritika Bharadwaj, SM Zaheer, and several others in supporting roles.

The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, with Sagar Ambre credited as the writer alongside directors Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre. The film marks Siddharth Malhotra's return to the silver screen after a hiatus of one and a half years since the release of Thank God in 2022, showcasing his collaboration once again with producer Karan Johar.

On the box office front, the film has minted Rs 23.35 crore in six days of its theatrical release. However, it outshined Adah Sharma-starrer Bastar: The Naxal Story at the box office, which was released with Yodha on the same date.

