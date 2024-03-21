Karan Patel clarifies his 'dirty' statement on Bigg Boss, says 'to finally put an end..'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Karan Patel is a popular television actor.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Karan Patel has recently made headlines after his statement over Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss went viral. Although, he has never been part of the reality show but in a recent interview he criticised its makers for taking influencers as contestants. ''It's become such a dirty, disrespectful show to even be associated with,'' Karan Patel's statement which went viral.

Post this, the actor was brutally trolled on social media. Now, Karan took to his Instagram handle and clarified his statement made on Bigg Boss.

Under the Stories section, he shared a long note, which reads, To finally put an end to all the uncalled-for reactions to a statement that I did not even make in the first place. When asked about Bigg Boss, I said the show has become far more lenient over the last few years and there is no limit to how low someone can go to character assassinate someone. Salman Bhai has always requested the contestants week after week to mind their words as it’s a family show, and sometimes the episodes get so dirty that viewing it in the company of family members becomes shamefully awkward, and that's the context I meant 'dirty' in, and not in any connection to the channel, the broadcaster, or the host. I have immense respect for all of them.''

''Having said that, I still stand by my words about having zero tolerance for any kind of character assassination of anyone on any show. Media, stick to being the medium and not the source for news,'' he added.

For the unversed, Karan Patel is a popular name in Hindi television industry and has worked in many iconic TV shows including Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Kasamh Se and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, among others.

