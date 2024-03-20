Fighter OTT Release: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer to premiere on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hrithik Roshan-starrer Fighter was released in cinemas on January 25, 2024.

Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the lead role, is the first Bollywood blockbuster of 2024. As per Sacnilk.com, the high-octane actioner minted over Rs 200 crore nett in India and grossed over Rs 350 crore blobally. However, many of Hrithik and Deepika's fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Fighter on OTT.

The film was released in cinemas on the occasion of Republic Day on January 25, 2025 and within two months of its theatrical release, Fighter is all set to premiere on OTT.

As per a report by ABP News, the Siddharth Anand directorial will be streaming on Netflix from March 21 with an extended version, which has build up a fresh hype among the audience. The report also claims that the extended version will include the deleted scenes, which were not a part of the theatrical version.

Before Fighter's theatrical release, songs Ishq Jaisa Kuch and Bekaar Dil were removed, which were later included.

About the film Fighter

The Fighter is all about how Indian Air Force officers fight against sponsored terrorists, planning to infiltrate terrorism in India. It is the story of the best IAF pilots who leave no stone unturned in saving the nation.

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's film Fighter has been directed by Siddharth Anand, who is known for helming projects like Pathaan and War. In Fighter, Hrithik Roshan plays the role of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania alias Patty in the film. Apart from Hrithik and Deepika, stars like Karan Singh Grover, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi and Sanjeeda Sheikh also play key roles in the film.

