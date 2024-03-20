Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh alleges harassment by Punjab government over newborn's legal status

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM VIDEO Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh recently welcomed a baby boy.

Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh has accused Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government of 'harassment'. He has levied allegations that the state government was ''harassing him'' by asking him to prove the legality of his newborn son.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Balkaur Singh shared a video message and wrote, ''What fear or compulsion is there that the government is interfering with the happiness of a newborn child?''

See the post:

In the video, Balkaur put out his message in Punjabi, which after roughly translation means, ''Because of your blessings, the almighty blessed us by sending Shubhdeep back to us. But I am sad since morning. The district administration is harassing me since morning that I should supply the documents of this child. I am being asked all kinds of questions to prove that this child is legit.''

Appealing to the state government, he added, ''I want to make an appeal to the government especially the Chief Minister that let the treatment of my wife get over. I live here. I will continue to live here. Where ever you will summon me, I will come.''

Addressing the Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann, he further added, ''I want to tell you in strong words that you have a habit of taking a U turn. If you are trying to harass me then come fully prepared to take me on. I am not among those who take U turns. As far as law of land is concerned I want to tell you that my son lived for 28 years by respecting the law. I, being an ex serviceman, also respect the law. I have not violated the law at any point. If I have done it then you put me in jail. Your advisors give you such advice that it becomes difficult to go back on that decision. If you do not have trust in me then put me behind bars by registering an FIR. Then do your investigation. At the same time I want to tell you that I will give you the legal documents and get out of this clean.''

Balkaur Singh and his wife Charan Kaur welcomed a baby boy on Sunday, nearly 22 months after Sidhu Moosewala's murder in Punjab's Mansa district in 2022.

Also Read: Elvish Yadav's parents make SHOCKING claims about son's 'luxurious' lifestyle, say 'he used to rent..'

Also Read: After Fighter and Animal, Anil Kapoor to star in another action drama titled Subedaar | Deets inside