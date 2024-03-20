Wednesday, March 20, 2024
     
After Fighter and Animal, Anil Kapoor to star in another action drama titled Subedaar | Deets inside

Anil Kapoor, who recently featured in actioners such as Fighter and Animal, will soon be seen in another action drama flic titled Subedaar. The film will be a digital-only release and will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

Aseem Sharma Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem New Delhi Published on: March 20, 2024 8:17 IST
subedaar prime video
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anil Kapoor also serves as one of the producers of Subedaar.

After the massive success of actioners Animal and Fighter, legendary actor Anil Kapoor is all set to feature in another one. Prime Video on tuesday announced nearly 70 new titles that will be releasing on the platform in remaining of 2024, which includes Subedaar, featuring Anil Kapoor in the lead role. 

The official announcement was made at an event in Mumbai organised by Prime Video. Anil Kapoor's first look poster was also unveiled on social media where the actor can be seen giving intense looks by holding a rifle in his hands.

The film is directed by Suresh Triveni who is known for helming comedy dramas such as Tumhari Sulu and Jalsa, both of which were headlined by Vidya Balan. 

See the post: 

Anil Kapoor is not only acting in the film but also serving as one of the producers for Subedaar along with Vikram Malhotra and Suresh Triveni. 

The veteran actor was last seen in Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter, which went on to become the first Bollywood flick of 2024 to earn over Rs 100 crore. Before that, he was seen playing Ranbir Kapoor's father's role. The film was a huge box office success and became one of the most Hindi films ever. 

He will also be seen in the sequel to Animal titled Animal Park. Apart from these, he has several big projects in his kitty including Housefull 5, Takht, and a biopic on Abhinav Bindra. 

Anil Kapoor will also star in AbhinayDeo's directorial Tum Hi Ho, featuring Harshvardhan Rane and Atul Sharma in key roles. 

