'Can’t wait to show the World': Kapil Sharma hints at Ed Sheeran's appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show

Kapil Sharma is all set to make his return on small screens with his new show titled The Great Indian Kapil Show. Fans are eagerly waiting for the new show as it will also feature Sunil Grover, reuniting with Kapil after a long gap of seven years. Speculations around the guests appearing on the new show have been doing rounds ever since Kapil and his team announced the show. Now, Kapil on Tuesday shared a picture on Instagram wherein he is seen hinting at a guest who is likely to feature on the new show.

As per Kapil's post on Instagram, singer Ed Sheeran is likely to appear on The Great Indian Kapil Show.

See the post:

Along with the post, he wrote, ''we always love your songs @teddysphotos but after meeting you we love you more. You are a sweetheart. Can’t wait to show the World the humorous side of yours. Lots of love n best wishes always my friend.''

Recently, hosted a grand party for Ed Sheeran at his residence which was also attended by Rakul Preet Singh, Archana Puran Singh, Munawar Faruqui, among several others.

Not only Kapil, filmmaker Farah Khan also hosted a party for Ed, which also included Shah Rukh Khan and his family.

Before that, Ed also met Diljit Dosanjh, Armaan Malik and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Ed Sheeran was in India for his tour '+-=÷x' and performed in front of live audience at Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai on March 16.

This is Ed's second tour in India after six years. His previous blockbuster tour was Divide Tour in 2017.

