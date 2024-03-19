Kriti Kharbanda makes THIS dish for her 'first rasoi' after wedding with Pulkit Samrat

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have been dating each other for many years.

Bollywood diva Kriti Kharbanda tied the knot with Pulkit Samrat last week in the presence of their families and close friends. After sharing her wedding pictures on social media, the actress has now shared the pictures of her 'first rasoi' after a grand 'griha pravesh' ceremony.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kriti Kharbanda cooks her 'first rasoi'.

Post-wedding, the actor couple returned to their Delhi home and were seen dancing their hearts out to the tunes of the dhol while entering the house during their 'griha pravesh' ritual. Pulkit even whistled while shaking a leg with his wife.

Donning a traditional attire, they both looked stunning. For the event, Pulkit opted for a kurta and dhoti, while Kriti chose to wear a saari.

The couple also shared adorable pictures from their wedding day, one day after exchanging vows.

"From the deep blue sky, To the morning dew. Through the low and the high, It's only you. From the start to the end, In every now and every then, When my heart beats different, It's got to be you. Constantly, Consistently, Continually You!," the couple captioned the post.

For their big day, Kriti opted for a pink lehenga while Pulkit chose a mint green sherwani.

Both Pulkit and Kriti were born in Delhi and since their families reside in the NCR region, it is clear why the couple opted for Manesar as their wedding destination.

Kriti and Pulkit have appeared together in several films like Veerey Ki Wedding, Taish, and Pagalpanti.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pulkit recently appeared in the third installment of Fukrey and had a brief role in Zoya Akhtar's web show Made in Heaven Season 2. Kriti is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie, Risky Romeo, scheduled for May 2024.

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav shifted from quarantine cell to a high-security barrack | Deets inside

Also Read: Arbaaz Khan refutes rumours of Salman Khan working with Atlee Kumar for Dabangg 4