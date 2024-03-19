Arbaaz Khan refutes rumours of Salman Khan working with Atlee Kumar for Dabangg 4

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3.

Fans of Salman Khan are eagerly waiting for the fourth installment of Dabangg and rumours of Atlee Kumar meeting Arbaaz Khan to discuss the upcoming film made rounds recently. Now, Arbaaz has come forward to speak on these reports and also open up on Dabangg 4's release.

Speaking to Mid-Day about Atlee's involvement in Dabangg 4, Arbaaz said, ''It's just a rumour that Salman, Atlee and I have met. I've never met Atlee in my life. I've never seen him, forget meeting him. Until you hear from the horse's mouth, you shouldn't believe (the rumours) too much.''

When Arbaaz was asked about Dabangg 4 and if the film is already in the works, he added, ''Right now, both of us are in the middle of our (upcoming projects). He has (to shoot) a film with Sajid Nadiadwala. Salman is certain that he wants to do Dabangg 4, as am I. We will do it when the time is right. I don't know if I will direct it. I would love to, but it hasn't been decided yet.''

For the unversed, Atlee Kumar made his Bollywood debut by directing Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan. The film went on to become the biggest Bollywood flick ever.

Salman Khan's other projects

The actor was last seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif.

Recently, Salman took to his social media accounts to announce his next with AR Murugadoss. The project will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and the film will be released in cinemas on Eid 2025.

However, the actor has not yet announced any future projects officially but as per IMDb, he will producing a couple of films. As per the portal, Salman is producing Remo D'Souza's directorial Be Happy, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and Nora Fatehi in the lead roles. He is also producing Arjun Panchal-starrer Angry Young Men and Beyond the Stars, featuring Disha Patani in important role.

