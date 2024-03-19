Snake Venom Case: After Elvish Yadav's arrest, Noida Police likely to send notice to singer Fazilpuria

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Elvish Yadav and singer Fazilpuria

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has been in the headlines recently for all the wrong reasons. He was arrested by Noida Police for allegedly providing snake venom at a rave party. Now, India TV's Atul Bhatia has reported that Noida Police might soon send a notice to singer Fazilpuria in relation to the same case. During interrogation, Elvish has mentioned about Fazilpuria's party. Elvish also confessed that he had made the snake video in Fazilpuria's party. Video of Elvish and Fazilpuria with snake is currently on the radar of Noida Police. The police is also investigating the connection between Fazilpuria and snake charmer Rahul.

As per a report, Elvish also admitted that he had met all the arrested accused, including Rahul, at different rave parties and was acquainted with them.

Noida Police has imposed 29 NDPS act on Elvis Yadav. 29 NDPS act is imposed when someone is involved in a drug related conspiracy, like drug buying and selling. Bail is not easily given to the accused booked under this act.

Last year, based on a complaint filed by the People For Animals (PFA) organisation, the Noida Police had raided a banquet hall located in Sector 51 and arrested five people. The PFA in its FIR named Elvish and accused him of organising rave parties in which they invite foreigners and arrange poisonous snakes.

For the unversed, nine venomous snakes were recovered during the raid. Under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, removing the venom glands of a snake is a punishable offence and the guilty can be jailed for seven years.

Elvish was also recently in the news for beating a Youtuber named Sagar Thakur (Maxtern) in Gurugram.

