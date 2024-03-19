Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav shifted from quarantine cell to a high-security barrack | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Elvish Yadav

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and YouTuber Elvish Yadav has been shifted from a quarantine cell to a high-security barrack. Noida Police arrested Elvish on March 17 and sent him to 14 days of judicial custody in connection with snake venom case. Last year, Noida Police had registered an FIR in Sector 39 and was called for questioning.

During his judicial custody, Elvish is being interrogated and he has reportedly mentioned the name of singer Fazilpuria. As per a report, Elvish also admitted that he had met all the arrested accused, including Rahul (snake charmer), at different rave parties and was acquainted with them.

Noida Police has imposed 29 NDPS act on Elvish Yadav. This act is imposed when someone is involved in a drug related conspiracy, like drug buying and selling. Bail is not easily given to the accused booked under this act.

Last year, based on a complaint filed by the People For Animals (PFA) organisation, the Noida Police had raided a banquet hall located in Sector 51 and arrested five people. The PFA in its FIR named Elvish and accused him of organising rave parties in which they invite foreigners and arrange poisonous snakes.

For the unversed, nine venomous snakes were recovered during the raid. Under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, removing the venom glands of a snake is a punishable offence and the guilty can be jailed for seven years.

Siddhartha Yadav aka Elvish Yadav is a popular YouTuber from Gurugram. Apart from the winning Bigg Boss OTT 2, he is also known for his music videos and is quite popular among the youth.

Bad Guy, Systumm, Punja Daab, Rao Sahab, Hum Toh Deewane, Meter Khench Ke and Bolero are some his popular music videos.

