Elvish Yadav's parents make SHOCKING claims about son's 'luxurious' lifestyle, say 'he used to rent..'

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and YouTuber Elvish Yadav has been in the news recently for all the wrong reasons. He was arrested by Noida Police in connection with snake venom case. He was sent to 14 judicial custody was recently shifted from a quarantine cell to a high-security barrack.

Many reports claiming that Elvish has agreed to the allegations of providing snake venom in rave parties have been doing rounds recently. Now, Elvish's parents have come forward and denied such claims. His father, Ramvatar Yadav has also claimed that Elvish does not own any luxurious vehicles and said that their son used to rent those cars.

''He used to rent older cars to showcase his stunts in his YouTube videos and portrayed them as his own new cars,'' Elvish's father said during an interview with Aaj Tak.

Elvish Yadav is a popular social media influencer and have been posted videos and pictures of himself, showcasing his 'luxurious' lifestyle. His Instagram posts is full of his music videos with popular personalities and his pictures with luxury cars like Mercedes and Porsche.

In the interview, Elvish's father also claimed that his son regularly used to borrow such cars from his friends for video shoots and return them afterwards. Elvish's parents have also claimed that thier son doesn't own land or flat, including the one he showcased in one of his YouTube vlogs.

As per a report by ETimes, Elvish has not admitted to the crime. ''During interrogation, Yadav did not admit to the crime... but we possess substantial evidence. For him, it was about projecting an image of 'swag' or 'bhaukaal'. He aimed to depict himself to his fans as someone who is fearless of law enforcement and can act as he pleases,'' ETimes reported quoting a source.

