Vivek Agnihotri sends legal notice to Mamata Banerjee asking to withdraw comments on The Kashmir Files

After calling a ban over the recently released movie, ‘The Kerala Story’, Vivek Agnihotri reveals that he had sent a legal notice to the Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamta Banerjee. Vivek Agnihotri's movie The Kashmir Files went on to become a heated topic after its release and following that Mamta Banerjee made some defamatory remarks about his movie. Vivek along with Pallavi Joshi and Abhishek Agarwal have asked Mamata to “tender unconditional apology” by “withdrawing all the allegations” against them and their films on May 8.

During her address to the media while announcing a ban on The Kerala Story, Mamata had said, "What was 'The Kashmir Files'? It was meant purely to humiliate a particular section of society. What is 'The Kerala Story'? It is a distorted story." Sharing a four-page-long notice sent to Mamata, Vivek wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, "BREAKING: I have, alongwith @AbhishekOfficl & Pallavi Joshi, sent a LEGAL NOTICE to the Chief Minister, Bengal @MamataOfficial for her false & highly defamatory statements made with malafide intention to defame us & our films #TheKashmirFiles & upcoming 2024 film #TheDelhiFiles."

Vivek has said that Mamata called The Kashmir Files “a conspiracy” and that it is mostly fiction and planned. Addressed to Mamata, the notice read, “You had tweeted the same and also made statement on floor of the assembly without taking the name of the movie. You further stated that the movie is funded and created and that there is conspiracy to create unrest. You also urged the people not to watch the movie.”

These comments of hers caused a great amount of damage to the filmmaker's reputation and the profit of the film, stated by the makers of the movie. "With stroke of single statement made by you, all the hard work, commitment, truthfulness of my clients and appreciation received by them has got damaged bringing bad name to movie and my clients and the same is irreparable", read the statement.

About The Kashmir Files

‘The Kashmir Files’ film takes viewers back to 1989, when due to rising Islamic Jihad, a huge conflict erupted in Kashmir, forcing the Kashmiri Hindus to flee the valley. Ever since the movie hit the theatres, it came under attack from the left-liberal cabal and politicians accused of minority appeasement. They sought to denigrate the movie and term the real-life incidents showcased in it as the figment of the director’s imagination.

