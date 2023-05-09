Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's engagement date is here! READ

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha are all set to get engaged, finally putting an end to speculations about their relationship. While they have not officially confirmed their relationship, their frequent outings together are proof enough that they have been dating. According to latest update, the duo will exchange the rings on May 13 in Delhi.

As per IANS: "It (the engagement) is happening. She is getting engaged on Saturday, the 13th. The engagement preps are on. Parineeti has already left for Delhi." Around 150 close friends and family members have been invited to the ceremony. Several members from the political and film fraternity are expected to attend the function. However, ahead of the occasion, they were spotted wearing engagement rings. Earlier, Parineeti and Raghav stepped out for a dinner date and were clicked in Mumbai. Interestingly, they also flaunted engagement rings.

They were recently spotted at Mohali cricket stadium as they watched the IPL match together. Parineeti and Raghav were spotted watching the clash between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the IS Bindra Stadium. Several images and clips from the match went viral. In one of the pictures, Parineeti was seen leaning on Raghav's shoulder, seemingly confirming their relationship.

Image Source : PTIParineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

Earlier, Parineeti was snapped visiting Manish Malhotra's office in Bandra, despite the fact that they have opted to remain tight-lipped about the topic and simply blush when asked. Is that a lehenga in the works? When paps asked her, "Shaadi kab hain?", the actress dodged the question and quickly went inside MM's office.

It is speculated that their wedding may take place by the end of October this year. According to a source close to the couple, "Parineeti and Raghav's roka is complete." It was a family affair, and they are both overjoyed. The couple is expected to marry around the end of October this year. Parineeti and Raghav aren't in a hurry, and they both have work obligations to attend to before the wedding festivities begin."

If reports are to be believed, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now. Parineeti and Raghav also follow each other on Instagram. However, the two have not yet confirmed their relationship. Recently, when the paps asked AAP leader about getting married to the actress, he said, "Denge Jawab". The way Raghav was blushing, it definitely hinted towards something.

ALSO READ: Pareineeti Chopra snapped at Manish Malhotra's home amid engagement rumours

Latest Entertainment News