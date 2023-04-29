On Sita Navami, Kriti Sanon’s motion poster as Janaki from Prabhas starrer Adipurush out

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kriti Sanon as Janaki

On the occasion of Sita Navami, the makers of Adipurush have unveiled a new motion poster featuring Kriti Sanon. She is introduced as Janaki, with the melodious Ram Siya Ram playing in the background. The actress' role in the movie is inspired by that of Sita from Hindu mythology Ramayana. She is seen as the epitome of dedication, selflessness, bravery and purity as Janaki. Adipurush, directed by Om Raut is produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles and will be released globally on 16th June 2023.

Adipurush, the highly anticipated mythological film which is based on the epic Ramayana features Telugu superstar Prabhas as the titular character Raghava aka Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, Devdatta Nage as lord Hanuman and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana. The film carries forward the virtue of Prabhu Shri Ram which entails Dharma, Courage and Sacrifice which rightly reflects in the elegant poster.

Before its theatrical release, the movie will have its world premiere at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival in New York. Speaking about the same, Raut had said, “We wanted to tell the story of Shri Ram and 'Ramayana' to the youth of not just our nation but the entire world... Getting a chance to showcase your work on a global platform like Tribeca enables us to complete one of the targets that we had.”

Promising to deliver grand visuals, the filmmaker added, "Challenges are always there but that will only make our cinema better and journey stronger. Especially with a film like this, which is a first of its kind in India, as we have used technology that is seen in big Hollywood films like Marvels, DC and 'Avatar'."

Court dismisses plea seeking stay on release of Adipurush

A Delhi Court dismissed the suit moved against the maker of the movie 'Adipurush' after noting that the petitioner wishes to withdraw the same. A plea seeking a stay on the release of Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Senon starrer period film was moved by Raj Gaurav, a lawyer.

In the complaint, it has been alleged that in the trailer of the movie, the characters of Lord Rama, Hanuman and Ravana have been shown in a manner that hurts the religious sentiments of the applicant and others. It has been claimed that the defendants have hurt the religious, cultural, historical and civilisational sentiments of the plaintiff and many other Hindus by depicting Lord Rama and Hanuman in an unwarranted and inaccurate way in the teaser/promo video of their upcoming movie Adipurush.

Lord Rama has been shown as an angry man on a killing spree, the plea stated, adding that Lord Hanuman and Lord Rama are also shown wearing leather accessories in a teaser uploaded on the YouTube page of the producer. Lord Rama is portrayed in Hindu mythology as a calm, magnanimous and serene figure but the defendant has tried to portray Lord Rama as an angry fighter.

