Adipurush trailer OUT: Prabhas impresses as Raghav; Kriti Sanon looks surreal in periodic drama

The trailer for Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, is here. Helmed by Om Raut, it is a mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana. The film stars Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Shesh, and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang. The film stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti as Sita, and Sunny Singh as Lakshman. In the film, Saif Ali Khan is seen essaying the role of Lankesh. The film is gearing up for a grand release on June 16 in multiple languages. The film was earlier postponed due to criticism over the visual effects and computer graphics.

Dropping the trailer, Om Raut wrote, "Hari Anant, Hari Katha Ananta... Jai Shri Ram #AdipurushTrailer out now! #Adipurush in cinemas worldwide on 16th June. #Prabhas #SaifAliKhan @kritisanon @mesunnysingh #BhushanKumar."

The film carries forward the virtue of Lord Ram which entails Dharma, Courage and Sacrifice which rightly reflects in the elegant poster. Before its theatrical release, the movie will have its world premiere at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival in New York. Speaking about the same, Raut had said, “We wanted to tell the story of Shri Ram and 'Ramayana' to the youth of not just our nation but the entire world... Getting a chance to showcase your work on a global platform like Tribeca enables us to complete one of the targets that we had.”

Promising to deliver grand visuals, the filmmaker added, "Challenges are always there but that will only make our cinema better and journey stronger. Especially with a film like this, which is a first of its kind in India, as we have used technology that is seen in big Hollywood films like Marvels, DC and 'Avatar'." The film was initially set to arrive in cinema halls on August 11, 2022, but the release date was further pushed to January 12, 2023. Adipurush is now slated to hit the screens in 3D on June 16, 2023.

Court dismisses plea seeking stay on release of Adipurush

Earlier, a Delhi Court dismissed the suit moved against the maker of the movie 'Adipurush' after noting that the petitioner wishes to withdraw the same. A plea seeking a stay on the release of the period film was moved by Raj Gaurav, a lawyer.

In the complaint, it has been alleged that in the trailer of the movie, the characters of Lord Rama, Hanuman and Ravana have been shown in a manner that hurts the religious sentiments of the applicant and others. It has been claimed that the defendants have hurt the religious, cultural, historical and civilisational sentiments of the plaintiff and many other Hindus by depicting Lord Rama and Hanuman in an unwarranted and inaccurate way in the teaser/promo video of their upcoming movie Adipurush.

