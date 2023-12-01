Video: Newlyweds Randeep Hooda, Lia Laishram make first appearance at Mumbai airport

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Randeep Hooda and Lia Laishram

Newlywed couple Randeep Hooda and Lia Laishram made an appearance at Mumbai after tying the knot in Manipur. A video of them is now going viral on social media. The duo looked happy and greeted everyone with smiles on their faces. In the clip, Randeep opted white shirt and beige trousers. While Lia Laishram opted for a red salwar suit. She wore minimal makeup and a mangalsutra. Netizens flooded the comment section to shower the couple with love and blessings.

One user wrote, "They had the most beautiful wedding". Another wrote, "Best couple, Better than those who act silly post-marriage. They look so sweet." "May the lord keep them blessed and happy". Bollywood star Randeep Hooda tied the knot with girlfriend Lin Laishram on Wednesday, November 29. The wedding is taking place in Manipur's capital city Imphal. The duo visited a temple in the city to kick-start the celebrations. The pictures of their wedding festivities and their outfits have become the talk of the town for the netizens.

After marriage, the couple will host a reception party for their friends in Mumbai, which will be attended by many celebs. However, no date for the reception has been revealed yet. Only the couple's family and some close friends will attend the wedding. Let us tell you, there is a gap of 10 years between Randeep and Lin. While Randeep is 47 years old, Lin's age is 37.

