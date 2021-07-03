TV actor Pracheen Chauhan held for allegedly molesting girl

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ PRACHEEN CHAUHAN Pracheen Chauhan

'Kasauti Zindagi Kay' fame TV actor Pracheen Chauhan was arrested by Mumbai Police on Saturday for allegedly molesting a girl, reports ANI. The arrest was made on the basis of a complaint from the victim at Karur Police Station, Mumbai Police informed. A case under sections 354, 323, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered.

Pracheen is popular for working in television shows including Kasautii Zindagii Kay season 1, Ssshhhh… Koi Hai, Kyun Hota Hai Pyarr, Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat, Sindoor Tere Naam Ka, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Laal Ishq among others. He was recently seen in the web series Pyar Ka Punch. Take a look at some of his recent posts on Instagram:

This comes days after actor Pearl V Puri was arrested by Palghar police in Maharashtra in connection with an alleged molestation and rape case of a child in Mumbai. The 31-year-old actor was booked by Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar police, invoking charges of IPC Sec. 376 AB and POCSO Act, 4, 8, 12,19, 21 for the rape of the minor girl, said the officials.

According to the Valiv Police Station, which lodged the case, the victim's family had complained that Puri had allegedly molested and raped the girl, around two years ago.