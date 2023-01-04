Tunisha Sharma death case: Sheezan Khan's sister wishes late actress on her birth anniversary

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FALAQNAAZZ Tunisha Sharma death case

Today marks the 21st birth anniversary of actress Tunisha Sharma, who left for her heavenly abode on December 24th. On the occasion, Sheezan Khan’s sister Falaq Naazz penned a heartfelt note for Tunisha. Along with the note, she shared a few throwback pictures of the good times they spent together.

Falaq Naaz took to her Instagram account and shared a heartfelt post for Tunisha. She wrote, "टूnnu mera bachcha, Kabhi nahi socha tha ki aese wish karungi tujhe,tu jaanti thi ki Aapi ne plan kiya hai tere liye surprise, I wanted to see you wearing that pretty princess dress, main tujhe taiyar karti tera cake banwati,tera wo surprised face dekhna tha mujhe,tu jaanti hai achhe se टूnnu tu mere liye kya maayne rakhti hai, dil tuta hua hai mera bohot,itni taklif kabhi mehsus nahi hui mujhe jitni tere jaane ke baad se hai,kabhi kabhi samajh nahi ata ki dua kiske liye karen teri rooh ke sukoon ke liye ya hamari (amma,sheezan,aur mere) zindagi ke itne mushkil imtihan ke liye,sleepless nights,unseen tears, tu sab dekh rahi hai I knw tu mere aas paas hi hai I can feel your presence, we miss you everyday टूnnu, you are gonna live forever in our heart, I Hope Teri sukoon waali talaash khatam ho gai ho, Mera bachcha meri nanhi si jaan Happy Birthday and I love you too (sic)."

On the occasion, Sheezan's mother also shared a post for the late actress on social media. She wrote, "mera baccha AAJ tujhe 12 din ho gae lekin sabr nahi araha he tu aur , teri khushbu teri yaade iss ghar ke har hisse me basi hui hai aaj ke din ka hum sab bahut besabri se intezar rahe thhe ..hum tujhe is baar waisa hi birthday surprise dena cahhte the jaisa tune apne daddy k saath manaya tha .. jis birthday ko tu miss karti thi . .. jane se pahle us din tune mujhe itni baar sorry kyo bola ab samajh me aya..aur haan main yani teri Amma aur teri Aapi hamesha tere liye khade hain mera baccha mujhe sukun he is baat ka ki jitne time tu hamare saath rahi hum tujhe wo payar wo sukun wo khushi de sake jo tu deserve karti thhi..Happy birthday mera bachha."

Sheezan Khan’s mother also shared an alleged chat with Tunisha Sharma. In the chat, the late actress texted, "Jab mere saath koi nahi khada mujhe pata hai aap or aapi humesha khade rahoge. Boht pyaar karti hu aap dono se. Fikra na karein sab theek hoga. Main yahi hu aapke pass." In response, Sheezan’s mother wrote, "Tum humesha khush raho beta, tumahri health sahi rahe bus ameen."

For the unversed, Tunisha, who acted in the Hindi serial 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' along with Sheezan Khan (28) was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the serial near Vasai in adjoining Palghar district on December 24. Khan was arrested a day later on the charge of abetting her suicide and is currently lodged in jail under judicial custody.

