Troll asks Shah Rukh Khan to retire predicting Pathaan's box office failure. Here's his humble reply

Shah Rukh Khan, who is awaiting the release of his much-awaited spy action film Pathaan, was interacting with his fans in his maiden #AskSrk session of 2023 on Twitter, which he wanted to be 'fun'. The interaction with the fans was candid and quirky and SRK was at his humourous best while fielding questions on Twitter. When a troll asked him to 'retire' from acting predicting the box office failure of Pathaan, SRK had a humble reply.

SRK shuts down troll with his epic response

Shah Rukh Khan had an epic response to a troll who asked him to retire from acting. When a Twitter user wrote, "Pathan disaster already Retirement lelo (sic)," the actor said in response, "Beta badhon se aise baat nahi karte (sic)."

SRK on Salman Khan in Pathaan

It has already been revealed that Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan will feature a cameo role from Salman Khan as his character Tiger 3. However, the details of the role and the duration has been kept under wraps. When SRK was questioned about Salman's appearance in Pathaan, he said, "Use the QR code on the ticket and he will come in the film (sic)."

Pathaan trailer out on January 10

Pathaan trailer will be out on January 10, the makers have confirmed. The film will be released in cinema halls on January 25. Ahead of its worldwide release, Pathaan has been battling controversy and calls for a ban after the release of its song Besharam Rang. A sequence in the song showing Deepika in a saffron outfit led to protests across India for allegedly hurting “Hindu sentiments”. Last month, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) directed the makers to implement “changes” in the movie, including its songs, in accordance with board guidelines.

