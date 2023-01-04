Shah Rukh Khan calls Alia Bhatt 'lil Amma Bhatt Kapoor' in cute Twitter interaction. Guess SRK's nickname

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGARM/IAMSRK Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt indulge in Twitter banter

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of his action film Pathaan. The anticipation surrounding it is sky high and the trailer will drop on January 10 on YouTube. Meanwhile, SRK also interacted with his fans on Twitter on the occasion of his debut on the micro-blogging site, 13 years ago. During the #AskSRK session, the Bollywood superstar faced many questions from his fans and followers and responded to them in his signature witty style. During the Twitter interaction, he also indulged in fun banter with his Dear Zindagi co-star Alia Bhatt and they ended up giving each other cute nicknames.

Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan all praise for each other

While SRK responded to the questions from his fans, he also interacted with Alia Bhatt on the sidelines of his #AskSRK session. Fans are loving how they ended up giving each other nicknames. One Twitter user asked SRK, "Why Alia calls you just SR..? #AskSRK (sic)." In response, the actor said, "Could mean sweet& romantic or maybe senior & respected or maybe just shah rukh (sic)." To this, Alia Bhatt shared, "More like sweet and respected. But from 25th Jan I’m going to switch to calling you Pathaan. See I’m so creative an (sic)."

On this, SRK congratulated Alia Bhatt on the birth of her daughter Raha and wrote, "Done lil one. And I am now going to call u lil Amma Bhatt Kapoor (sic)."

Alia and SRK are not just co-stars. In 2022, when Alia was working on her maiden production Darlings, SRK supported her by coming on board as the co-producer under his banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

After embracing motherhood, Alia Bhatt has been hitting her fitness sessions regularly to get back in shape. She will be seen in the upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh. It will release on the big screens on April 28 this year. Alia is also making her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone, opposite Gal Gadot. The film will stream on Netflix this year.

