Neha Marda breaks silence on expecting baby after 10 years of marriage: 'What if god is not giving me'

In 2012, Neha Marda married Patna-based businessman Ayushman Agrawal and the pair is expecting their first child after ten years of marriage. The soon-to-be-mother has been sharing pictures from her pregnancy phase on her social media. In a recent interview, the actress revealed how she was constantly pressured by extended family members to have a baby after marriage.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the actress said, "everybody that I used to meet after one or two years of marriage used to tell me ki accha ab toh baby krlrena chaiye, kyu nahi karna (now you should plan a baby, why are you not planning)."

She added, "everybody used to suggest me about this, nobody would talk to Ayush (her husband) about it. For me, it’s a very personal thing that whether we want to do it or not, when do you want to do it, and are you capable of doing it or not. There are three questions. What if god is not giving me this privilege or may be I am not lucky enough to form a new world. How would a person feel in a situation like that."

Neha remarked that her immediate family never asked her these questions. "My mother or mother-in-law would not talk about it. Of course they wanted their grand child more than anyone, but they were educated enough to never impose it on us."

She further claimed that despite the constant fingers pointed at her during these ten years, she never buckled under the pressure. "And in this journey, my husband was my biggest support. He always told me ki isse koi fark nahi padta and I have never felt bad about it. As far as having a baby is concerned, me and Ayush were never desperate. But today. what I am going through and what I am feeling, I think we could not have done without a baby. Agar ye nahi hota toh humne bahut kuch miss krdia hota life. Today has changed these feelings in me. Pehle ye ehsaas kabhi hua hi nahi and I am thankful to god kyuki agar ye wali feeling mujhe pehle aajati na toh bahut takleef wale saal hote. It would have been very traumatic for me," Neha stated.

