‘This is how we escaped...’, Rashmika Mandanna’s flight faces technical snag, shares post

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna always keeps her fans posted about her whereabouts. She often posts stories and pictures from her daily routine. The actress recently shared a picture on social media after her flight faced a major issue. According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, the actress was travelling from Mumbai to Hyderabad.

Rashmika Mandanna took to Instagram stories and shared a picture with actress Shraddha Das and wrote in the caption, “Just FYI, this is how we escaped death today”. According to the report in Deccan Chronicle, the flight in which the duo were travelling, the passengers had to sit through extreme turbulence. After facing severe turbulence and technical issues, the flight returned to Mumbai.